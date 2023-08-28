Medical Tourism Market to Get a New Boost: Remed Health, Mediglobus, Magnus Medi
Medical Tourism market
The Medical Tourism study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Medical Tourism covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2029). Medical Tourism explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Asian Heart Institute (India), NTT Medical Center Tokyo (Japan), Magnus Medi (India), Seoul National University Hospital (Korea), Barbados Fertility Center (Barbados), Medical Tourism Corporation (US), Mediglobus (United kingdom), Aditya Birla Health Services Limited (India), KPJ Healthcare Berhad (Malaysia), Ariamedtour (Iran), Samitivej Hospital Group (Thailand), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (India), Remed Health (Turkey).
— Criag Francis
Get Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-medical-tourism-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Medical Tourism market is to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Elective cosmetic surgery, Organ transplantation, Cardiac surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Bariatric surgery, Gender changing surgery, Dentistry, Eye surgery, and Others) Based on the service provider agency type (Person operations, Destination agencies, Global agencies) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Medical Tourism market size is estimated to increase by USD Million at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD Million
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point, this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sections by Applications [Adults, Children], Product Types [Elective cosmetic surgery, Organ transplantation, Cardiac surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Bariatric surgery, Gender changing surgery, Dentistry, Eye surgery, Others] and some significant parts of the business.
Definition:
Medical tourism includes traveling to another country to avail of medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be offered in the traveler's home country. This treatment may include a wide array of medical services; however, the most frequently availed services include cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and others. The global medical tourism market is driven by globalization as well as increasing healthcare costs in developed countries. The high cost of medical treatment in developed nations and their availability at low prices in other countries impel the market growth over the near future. Many governments around the globe have taken up several initiatives, to stimulate & improve medical tourism in their respective nations, and to improve patient quality care so as to boost the market. Many nations recorded noteworthy economic development potential in the emergent field of medical tourism.
Market Drivers:
• Availability as well as affordable of quality care
• Accessible information & care
• Assistance & support from government agencies & associations
• High Cost of Medical Treatment in Developed Nations and Their Availability at Low Prices in Other Countries
Market Opportunities:
• Widespread hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions
Which market aspects are illuminated in the report?
Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Medical Tourism market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.
Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Medical Tourism market, the years measured, and the study points.
Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a product's, value, SWOT analysis, ability, and other significant features.
Manufacture by region: This Medical Tourism report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production, and key companies in all studied regional markets
Highlighted of Medical Tourism Market Segments and Sub-Segment:
Medical Tourism Market by Key Players: Asian Heart Institute (India), NTT Medical Center Tokyo (Japan), Magnus Medi (India), Seoul National University Hospital (Korea), Barbados Fertility Center (Barbados), Medical Tourism Corporation (US), Mediglobus (United kingdom), Aditya Birla Health Services Limited (India), KPJ Healthcare Berhad (Malaysia), Ariamedtour (Iran), Samitivej Hospital Group (Thailand), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (India), Remed Health (Turkey)
Medical Tourism Market by Types: Elective cosmetic surgery, Organ transplantation, Cardiac surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Bariatric surgery, Gender changing surgery, Dentistry, Eye surgery, Others
Medical Tourism Market by End-User/Application: Adults, Children
Medical Tourism Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Get an Instant Discount (10-20% off) at Medical Tourism Market Report 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/global-medical-tourism-market
The study is a source of reliable data on Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain, and investor analysis.
Interpretative Tools in the Market: The report integrates the entirely examined and evaluated information of the prominent players and their position in the market by methods for various descriptive tools. The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.
Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contain assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.
Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Medical Tourism market report include production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.
Research Objectives:
• Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
• To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
• To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement in the total market.
• To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
• To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Buy the Full Research report of Medical Tourism Market 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=1158
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Australia or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn