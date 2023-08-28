Governor Healey Issues Statement on Recent Gun Violence  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey issued the following statement about shootings in Boston and Worcester this weekend, as well as a recent string of violence in Springfield.

"I'm heartbroken over the gun violence that occurred this weekend in Boston and Worcester amid proud celebrations of culture, community and joy. This comes as the city of Springfield faces a devastating spike in violence this summer. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire communities that have been impacted by these senseless shootings,” said Governor Healey. “I'm deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of law enforcement, public safety personnel and first responders whose quick actions have saved lives. Our administration is committed to being a strong partner to cities and towns by collaborating on a coordinated approach to get illegal guns off the streets, address the root causes of violence, and ensure safe communities for all.”

Earlier this summer, Governor Healey convened community partners, state public safety officials, District Attorneys, and police to discuss collaborative community partnerships that have proven impacts on public safety. The Healey-Driscoll Administration has invested nearly $1.5 million in federal grant funds to support violence prevention, response and community engagement efforts through the summer and fall months when violent crime is often at its peak.