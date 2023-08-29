LOUNGE LIZARD DELIVERS INNOVATIVE WEB DESIGN FOR THE LUSTROUS CIRCA RESORT & CASINO
Bringing the Largest Vegas Sportsbook and Unique Amenities to Life Online
Lounge Lizard's collaboration with Circa wasn’t just about building a website, it was about encapsulating the spirit, energy, and rebirth of an iconic part of Las Vegas.”LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island, NY, August 28, 2023 – Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., an industry leader in branding, web design, and digital marketing, has collaborated with Circa Resort & Casino (Circa) to craft an online platform as vibrant and inviting as Las Vegas’ dazzling city lights. This project, under the visionary guidance of Lounge Lizard, co-owners Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton, blends state-of-the-art technology with the timeless allure of Sin City.
Lounge Lizard was commissioned by Circa to ensure that their digital representation was every bit as majestic as its brick-and-mortar counterpart. Circa’s ambitious goals involved Lounge Lizard designing a website that would serve as the ultimate portal for all things bookings, reservations, and sportsbook engagements all while showcasing the Circa experience.
The Lounge Lizard team ventured to Las Vegas to immerse themselves in the project and to work closely with the Circa executive team to experience the project’s magnitude firsthand.
Taking cues from Circa’s blend of vintage charm and cutting-edge facilities, Lounge Lizard formulated a two-fold strategy: incorporating 3D modeling and animation which vividly illustrated the yet-to-be-completed resort and coining engaging copy that would capture and convey the grandness of the project.
"Lounge Lizard's collaboration with Circa wasn’t just about building a website,” said Ken Braun, Co-owner of Lounge Lizard, “it was about encapsulating the spirit, energy, and rebirth of an iconic part of Las Vegas."
With the doors of the resort now open to the public, Circa has firmly stamped its mark as the leading attraction in downtown Las Vegas. Thanks to the innovative approach of Lounge Lizard, Circa’s online presence resonates just as powerfully, luring in prospective guests on a daily basis.
Some results of the collaboration at a glance:
Vegas Experience – A seamless transition from digital grandeur to brick-and-mortar opulence.
3D Magic – A virtual portrayal of the grand vision even before its physical realization.
Booking– An intuitive reservation system that has surpassed even the loftiest expectations.
To learn more about this project visit Longe Lizard’s website at www.loungelizard.com or click directly to the case study - https://www.loungelizard.com/work/circa-resort-and-casino/.
About Lounge Lizard:
Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency celebrating its 25th year in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
About Circa Resort & Casino::
Nestled in the heart of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, Circa boasts 777 guest rooms, five upscale restaurants, a two-tiered casino, and the unrivaled distinction of having the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas. The breathtaking resort also offers guests access to the Garage Mahal, a nine-story parking facility, and a state-of-the-art rooftop deck and amphitheater complete with six luxurious swimming pools and a staggering 125-foot screen.
