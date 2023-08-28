NCRA Announces Updated Credential Name: ODS, Oncology Data Specialist, to Replace CTR, Certified Tumor Registrar
Updated credential name ODS, Oncology Data Specialist, aligns with the evolving scope of practice and current terminology. Use begins January 1, 2024.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) and its Council on Certification announce the updated credential name of the CTR, Certified Tumor Registrar, to ODS, Oncology Data Specialist. The new name better aligns with the evolving scope of practice of cancer registrars and current professional practice terminology. The use of the new credential begins January 1, 2024.
Changing the name of the credential for the cancer registry profession was an NCRA member priority identified in member surveys. NCRA’s Board of Directors developed a volunteer-driven process in spring 2022 to determine a new name that more accurately reflects the current work and responsibilities of cancer registrars. “The choice of ‘ODS, Oncology Data Specialist’ showcases the critical role cancer registrars play in capturing and reporting the data that informs the advancements in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Its adoption signifies the specialized skill sets required of NCRA credentialed professionals and their increasing responsibilities in the evolving world of cancer surveillance,” said Maria Teresa ‘MT’ Ramirez, NCRA President.
NCRA will begin using the ODS credential on January 1, 2024, and anticipates it will take a full calendar year for credential holders, facilities, central registries, state and national associations, standard setters, industry partners, and federal agencies to adopt the new credential name. “We understand the process to fully implement the use of the updated credential name will take time, and NCRA will provide detailed guidance and support to assist in these efforts,” noted Crystal Jordan, NCRA’s Council on Certification Administrator.
NCRA members, current credential holders, and industry partners are encouraged to visit the Credential Name Change webpage at www.ncra-usa.org/ODS to read FAQs and view a recording on the process for choosing the new name. In late fall 2023, NCRA will post an ODS Toolkit to help with the transition that is to begin on January 1, 2024. It will include details on what NCRA will handle internally, such as updating certificates and records in the membership database; information on how credential holders can communicate the change, including an e-signature graphic to use beginning January 1, 2024; guidance on updating publications, websites, job descriptions, and employment practices; sample language for use in newsletters, articles, and social media; and much more.
NCRA is grateful to the members of the CTR Credential Title Re-Name Task Force for their commitment and dedication to the cancer registry profession. Members included Lisa Bagci, BS, RHIA, CTR; Linda Corrigan, MHE, RHIT, CTR; Angela Costantini, BA, CTR; Vicki Hawhee, MEd, CTR; Vanessa Hoffmann, BS, CTR (Executive Group); Jennie Jones, MSHI-HA, CHDA, CTR; Crystal Jordan, BS, CTR (Executive Group); Karen Mason, MSc, RN, CTR (Executive Group); Tammy Plante, MHA, CTR; Kelli Olsen, MS, CTR; and Andrea Sipin-Baliwas, MS, CTR.
About the National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA)
NCRA is a non-profit organization that represents over 6,500 cancer registry professionals. The mission of NCRA is to empower and advance registry professionals through innovations in education, advocacy, credentialing, and strategic partnerships. Cancer registrars are data information specialists who capture a complete history, diagnosis, treatment, and health status for every cancer patient in the U.S. The data provide essential information to researchers, healthcare providers, and public health officials to better monitor and advance cancer treatments, conduct research, and improve cancer prevention and screening programs. For more information about NCRA, visit www.ncra-usa.org and www.CancerRegistryEducation.org.
Lauren Martella
National Cancer Registry Association
+1 703-473-7737
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram