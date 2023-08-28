Farm Shop MFG, LLC Introduces The Germinator® Closing Wheel: The Modern Solution For Traditional Planters
Revolutionizing seed planting with proven results in all soil conditions.ARMSTRONG, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Shop MFG, LLC, an Iowa-based company, introduces the highly anticipated Germinator® Closing Wheel, a cutting-edge planting tool engineered to optimize seed germination and emergence. As a modern replacement for outdated rubber wheels, this Germinator® steel closing wheel in Iowa offers a premium-grade steel wheel that ensures successful and consistent seed growth across all soil types and tillage conditions, including heavy soil in no-till settings.
The Germinator® Closing Wheel boasts a patent-pending "inner-rim-shoulder-firmer" that fully closes the seed trench, creating a vein of firm soil around the seed for enhanced seed-to-soil contact. By eliminating sidewall compaction, providing depth control, and eradicating air pockets, this breakthrough technology dramatically improves the soil's ability to wick moisture, essential for nourishing and germinating seeds.
"Farm Shop is committed to providing innovative solutions to the agricultural community, and the Germinator® Closing Wheel is a testament to that commitment," said a Farm Shop representative.
Recent research from a leading Midwest agricultural company has highlighted the cost-effectiveness of superior-performing closing wheels like the Germinator®. Its findings revealed that using the Germinator® can lead to a remarkable increase in crop production, with gains of up to 5.1 bushels per acre for corn and 2.5 bushels per acre for soybeans.
In multiple on-farm tests conducted over the past two years, the Germinator® Closing Wheel consistently outperformed its competitors, including the Furrow Cruiser and Twister. The Germinator® demonstrated remarkable success in closing the furrow, providing high-quality seed-to-soil contact, and ensuring even emergence.
"This Iowa Germinator® steel closing wheel represents a major leap forward in agricultural technology," said an independent agricultural researcher, discussing the impressive results observed in the on-farm tests and the potential impact on crop production and profitability.
Setup is simple and adaptable to existing equipment. The full-wheel assembly can replace factory closing wheels on most planters, while the ring-only insert option is designed for easy installation on most factory wheels. The Germinator® is compatible with various planters, including John Deere MaxEmerge™ Plus, XP, and XP Pro; Kinze' 93–current; AGCO White and Massey Ferguson; Great Plains; Monosem; and Precision Planting Ready Row Unit.
The Germinator®'s steel construction ensures effectiveness in all tillage and soil conditions. Users can utilize down-pressure as they have in the past but may find that they can lighten it slightly while continuing to monitor results. The 0.050 steel construction guarantees longevity, and the Germinator® is designed to clean rapidly in wet conditions.
About Farm Shop -
Farm Shop is a leading provider of cutting-edge agricultural technology solutions like the Iowa Germinator® steel closing wheel. With a strong commitment to promoting sustainable and profitable farming, Farm Shop continually innovates and delivers high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of modern-day farmers.
