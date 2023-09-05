ETHERIO NAMED TO CMI 25 LIST FOR 2023
The 17th annual list of the largest meeting and incentive-travel companies has been released.
Marking our debut under the Etherio name on this esteemed list underscores our continuous drive for excellence, innovation, and seamless delivery.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Etherio announced today that it has been named to the 2023 CMI 25 list for the seventeenth consecutive year, recognizing the largest independent, full-service meeting and incentive-travel management companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.
— Eric Altschul, CEO
The annual report from MeetingsNet, a digital magazine and website dedicated to the meetings and incentives industry, is the go-to resource for corporations looking for experienced planning partners. In aggregate, the companies on the 2023 CMI 25 list reported executing close to 85,000 corporate meetings and nearly 3,000 incentive travel programs in 2022.
“The volume of meetings handled in 2022 was below levels seen pre-pandemic, but represented an amazing rebound from 2021,” said MeetingsNet Content Director Sue Hatch. “For example, the median number of room nights booked for meetings and incentive travel jumped from 26,761 in 2021 to 138,894 in 2022. These companies are not just survivors—they’re growing, innovating, and building partnerships to drive success in today’s new market conditions. The CMI 25 report includes statistics on business volume, company news briefs, and executive commentary, giving readers a sense of the focus, strengths, and size of these major third-party firms.”
"Being recognized on the CMI25 is not just an accolade; it's a testament to the relentless dedication and passion that the Etherio team brings to the table," said CEO Eric Altschul. "Marking our debut under the Etherio name on this esteemed list underscores our continuous drive for excellence, innovation, and seamless delivery. I'm deeply honored and immensely proud of our collective achievements and the trust our clients have placed in our team."
The CMI 25 list is published in the September/October 2023 issue of the MeetingsNet digital magazine, and on www.meetingsnet.com.
MeetingsNet
Editors selected the 2023 CMI 25 companies based on several factors, including the number of in-person meetings and incentive travel programs managed in 2022 and the total number of room nights represented by those meetings and incentives. They also considered the number of full-time employees, the number of virtual meetings executed, and the percentage of the company’s 2022 revenues that came from organizing corporate meetings and incentives versus association meetings or other sources.
About Etherio
Etherio united under single ownership the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI), together providing the most customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive, logistics, and sourcing solutions available to the market. We're rooted in Atlanta with offices in Florida and Colorado with a worldwide reach and a reputation for delivering excellence.
