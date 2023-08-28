Boyd Street Ventures Adds Two Executives to Management Team

BSV Expands Management Team

VC Firm Names Kendall Kinney VP Finance & John Huggins Marketing Communications Manager

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking venture capital firm Boyd Street Ventures announced the hiring of two executives to its management team.

Kendall Kinney is BSV's new Vice President, Finance. She joins BSV from Goldman Sachs, where she served as Vice President, Controllers Division. Previous positions include Financial Advisor Manager at Riveron, Fund Controller and then Manager at Standish Management, and Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Kendall holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas, and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Oklahoma.

John Huggins joins the company as Marketing Communications Manager. John comes to BSV from liquidfish, where he served as Digital Communications Director. Previous positions include Digital Marketing & Content Manager and Adjunct Faculty Member at the University of Oklahoma College of Professional and Continuing Studies, and Digital Marketing Manager at Paycom.

John holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations from the University of Central Oklahoma.

"We are very excited to have Kendall and John join our management team," said James Spann, Founder & General Partner of Boyd Street Ventures. "They bring the perfect backgrounds and skillsets to bolster our mission to bring Oklahoma innovation to the world as we prepare to close our Fund I later this year and launch our Fund II in early 2024."

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is a groundbreaking early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma, recipient of the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity, and by OU alums and other Oklahoma-affiliated entrepreneurs. BSV places Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A and follow-on investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than are startups on the East and West Coasts. This strategy, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to these startups through its BSV Venture Studio, enables Boyd Street Ventures to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/.