Buddhist monk gives SPA gift to self-published authors
The SPA badge is set to change the fortunes of independent writersPAIGNTON, DEVON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelsang Pawo, a Buddhist monk, author and artist, has produced the SPA marketing initiative for all self-published authors across the globe to use freely. It is a gift to all independent writers designed to increase sales and to help all authors without exception to succeed and prosper. No matter in what country or corner of the world we may be, the SPA badge will be our trusted companion to assist in generating book sales.
Pawo has employed several marketing ideas ranging from a scooter book shop to the old-fashioned wearing of sandwich boards but claims the king of his marketing ideas to be the SPA Badge. The SPA badge is unique to each author and book title. A QR Code Is necessary, and the local printer will do the rest.
By keeping the SPA badge uniform in colour and design, it will take root in readers' eyes just as WWF is rooted in the minds of conservationists.
Pawo reminds us that the foundation of a person’s success is generosity, but this is not the motivation behind the SPA gift. “I want for all authors to be successful and not just myself,” Pawo announced. “It is for some an arduous challenge to complete the writing of a book and once written, there are the minefield of multiple publication issues to overcome. This can be not only daunting but soul-destroying.
This is where the SPA badge comes to the aid as it makes self-promotion so very simple. Carry the badge about our person and ask those we meet to take a photograph for their social media platforms. Ask them to mention our having met and soon we will appear on multiple platforms. Our face and book title will travel out far and wide. Inevitably this will draw interest and soon sales of our work will increase. By employing gentle persistence and patience we will slowly establish ourselves as a known and recognisable author. If our book is a good book then it will find its own momentum, word will spread and our audience will become established.
Pawo wrote his autobiography A Perfect Harvest after being inspired by Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn. He knew the infamous Kray twins and Princess Diana. Now he lives the peaceful life of the Himalayan monks of the Buddhist tradition of Tibet in South Devon
