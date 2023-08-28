National Health IT Collaborative for the Underserved to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with September Event Series in D.C.
Events include an Anniversary Reception, the Health Equity and Inclusiveness Awards Ceremony, and the Annual NHIT Legislative Health Equity SummitWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Health IT Collaborative for the Underserved (NHIT), a 501(c)3 non-profit that has been addressing health equity since 2008, will be celebrating 15 years of service with a series of special events in September.
The 15th Anniversary Reception and NHIT Health Equity and Inclusiveness Awards Ceremony (HEIA) will take place from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 at the Raul Yzaguirre Building, which is located at 1126 16th Street NW in Washington, D.C.
This year, NHIT has consolidated its year-round awards program into a larger annual ceremony to commemorate its landmark anniversary and recognize the outstanding contributions of individuals and institutions toward addressing health disparities in underserved communities. NHIT expects 150 leaders, health equity allies and advocates from across government, industry, research, education, and the not-for-profit sectors to attend.
Honorees for the 2023 Health Equity and Inclusiveness Awards include:
• Hon. Albert Bryan, Jr., Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands
• Hon. Jenniffer Gonzalez, Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico
• Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs
• Allyson Fryhoff, Managing Director of Nonprofits and Nonprofit Healthcare, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
• Mark Colon, Director of Public Engagement, National Telecommunications and Information Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce
• Mara Candelaria Reardon, Deputy Director of Public Engagement, National Telecommunications and Information Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce
• Juliet K. Choi, President and CEO, Asian Pacific Islander American Health Forum
• Janet Murguia, President and CEO, UnidosUS
• Keralty
On Thursday, September 21, the annual NHIT Legislative Health Equity Summit will take place on Capitol Hill from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Over the past 15 years, the summit has evolved into the premier public policy forum dedicated to health and health technology policies and programs that address health disparities in underserved communities. This year’s theme is Closing the Health Equity Gap: The Role of Federal Investments, Broadband Access, and Health IT Innovation in Addressing Health Disparities.
The NHIT was founded with funding from the Office of Minority Health (OMH) at the U.S. Department of Health and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), and with support from over 100 organizations. Its mission is to optimize the involvement of underserved communities in the development and use of health information technology as a means to support and sustain health equity and economic viability based on five pillars: Workforce, Innovation, Policy, Research and Community.
To learn more about NHIT and its initiatives, please visit www.nhit.org.
NHIT is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization on a mission to provide equitable access to health technologies and to make sure that these technologies address the needs of underserved communities and communities of color. Since its founding in 2008, NHIT has worked to advance health equity and economic viability on issues such as broadband access, electronic health records, precision medicine, consumer health applications and disaster resiliency. NHIT has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tyler Technologies to launch the NHIT Data Fusion Center, which tackles and translates social determinants of health (SDoH) data into actionable insights.
