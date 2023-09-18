LegalSifter Acquires Akorda
Becomes Full-Lifecycle Provider of AI-Enabled Contract Software and ServicesPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LegalSifter, the leading provider of AI-powered software and services for contract review and administration, has acquired Akorda, an innovative contract lifecycle management software company based in San Francisco. This strategic acquisition expands LegalSifter’s software and service capabilities from contract creation through post-signature contract data analysis.
The acquisition supports LegalSifter’s mission to cure the pain associated with negotiating and managing contracts. Akorda’s software platform broadens LegalSifter’s existing “before you sign” contract review solution by adding contract drafting, approvals, and e-signature capabilities. Akorda also brings a document repository and contract analysis that complement LegalSifter’s “after you sign” AI-powered contract administration services.
"We are thrilled to welcome Akorda to the LegalSifter family. This is a major milestone in our company's growth journey,” explained LegalSifter CEO Kevin Miller. “By combining the expertise and client focus of both organizations, we will offer even more powerful tools and services that drive results for our clients,” he added.
"Our journey with Akorda has been incredibly rewarding, and joining forces with LegalSifter opens up even greater opportunities for innovation and growth,” said Akorda CEO Derek Schueren. “The aligned vision of our two companies is inspiring. Software alone isn’t enough to address the pain of managing contracts. I’m excited about the potential of a uniquely integrated approach to better contract management,” he emphasized.
The integration of operations is underway and LegalSifter will integrate key members of Akorda's talented team to ensure a seamless continuation of software development and customer support. Clients can expect an integrated product roadmap that leverages the strengths of both companies.
