Williston Barracks / Fentanyl, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1005525
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: VSP - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 27, 2023 / 0739 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12/Lacasse Road, Town of Elmore
VIOLATION: Fentanyl, VCOR
ACCUSED: Reuben Adams
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of The Vermont State Police were called to the Town of Elmore for a vehicle that was off the roadway in a field. A Deputy with the Lamoille County Sheriff Department arrived on scene and identified the male party as Reuben Adams (45) of Hardwick, VT. Adams was found to be in possession of a large amount of Fentanyl and violating multiple conditions of release. He was placed in custody without incident and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 28, 2023 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.