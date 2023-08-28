Williston Barracks / Fentanyl, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1005525

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: VSP - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 27, 2023 / 0739 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12/Lacasse Road, Town of Elmore

VIOLATION: Fentanyl, VCOR

ACCUSED: Reuben Adams

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of The Vermont State Police were called to the Town of Elmore for a vehicle that was off the roadway in a field. A Deputy with the Lamoille County Sheriff Department arrived on scene and identified the male party as Reuben Adams (45) of Hardwick, VT. Adams was found to be in possession of a large amount of Fentanyl and violating multiple conditions of release. He was placed in custody without incident and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 28, 2023 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.