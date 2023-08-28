New AI-Powered Note-Taking Tool Provides College Students With a Better Approach to Learning
NoteGoat Improves Academic Performance, Reduces Anxiety Caused by Trying to Catch Every Word
It’s the combination of NoteGoat-generated notes and each student’s personal notes that significantly elevates the learning experience and improves academic performance.”SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NoteGoat, an AI-powered note-taking tool built specifically for college students, is now available at www.notegoat.ai.

NoteGoat uses optimized AI engines to generate key points and a summary of any live or virtual lecture across all majors and subjects. It’s easy to use, works on a laptop, tablet or phone, and is available with a free trial.
Why college students?
Note-taking is an essential part of education, but it’s an acquired skill that proves challenging for many young adults. (Researchers have likened the cognitive demands of good note-taking to those of playing chess.) College students often feel pressure to capture every word in a lecture, a difficult if not impossible task that can cause anxiety and hinder learning.
“College students across the country are frantically trying to write down everything their professors say, which makes them focus on the trees instead of the forest,” said Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat founder and CEO. “By ensuring they won’t miss anything important, NoteGoat allows them to approach the classroom with a more relaxed mindset and engage with the material on a deeper level.”
A positive application of AI in education
NoteGoat is a learning aid, not a shortcut. The benefits of physical note-taking are undisputed, and NoteGoat is meant to be a complement to traditional note-taking, not a replacement.
“It’s the combination of NoteGoat-generated notes and each student’s personal notes that significantly elevates the learning experience and improves academic performance,” Hatzopoulos said. “That comprehensive picture is where the magic happens.”
Key features
Separate or side-by-side viewing of NoteGoat-generated notes and personal lesson notes (whichever the user prefers)
A centralized location for all notes, organized by subject
A reminder shortly before class to begin personal note-taking
Sharing to collaborate with study groups
More information is available at www.notegoat.ai
