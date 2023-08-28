How Readers of The Bitter End are Cleaning the World's Oceans
Romance Novelist Elise Lapham Announces Partnership with CleanHubBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elise Lapham’s debut novel, The Bitter End (July 10, 2023; $23.99 US; ISBN 978-1662941102; hardcover; 182 pages), has been a passion project, but beyond her love of writing, what makes the launch of her new novel meaningful is the positive impact the book is making on the environment.
Lapham is donating a portion of the proceeds from her romance novel to CleanHub, a company dedicated to recovering plastic waste in highly polluted coastal regions around the world. Every time a reader buys a copy of The Bitter End, one pound of plastic is removed from the environment before it can reach the ocean. The author is committed to cleaning up 1,000 pounds of plastic from the sea in 2023 and will increase the donation as sales increase.
“I have so many special memories of summers on Cape Cod and Mattapoisett, Massachusetts and the seacoast has always been a special place to me. I know many of my readers love the ocean as I do, and I was shocked to learn that more than 11 million tons of plastic enter our oceans each year. Regardless of how many books I sell, together with my readers, I know my novel is doing something good for our planet and helping to keep our oceans clean,” explains Elise Lapham.
“Plastic pollution has significantly impacted our oceans and affected countless marine life. Our global network of collection hubs ensures the responsible handling of plastic waste in affected areas. We are happy to partner with author Elise Lapham to help our cause and would like to say thank you to her readers for their support,” says Joel Tasche, Co-CEO and Founder of CleanHub.
Set during the summer of 1990 in a New England coastal town, The Bitter End is a historical fiction romance novel. Protagonist Lilly Conroy decides to take her son John to spend the summer at her family's beach house in the town of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts near Cape Cod. Here she hopes to muster the strength to reinvent herself and focus on building a new life away from a marriage that was filled with heartache and disappointment.
The story flashes back to Lilly’s younger years during the Vietnam war era, which leads to a big surprise for readers (and Lilly!) when she returns to her childhood summer home. As the summer unfolds, old flames are reunited, but what was found may be lost again. A big secret looms that could tear two people apart.
The Bitter End is available now at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Walmart. To learn more, please visit: EliseLapham.com.
About the Author
Elise Lapham lives in the Boston area. She is a mother, dog owner, communications professional, writer, and author. Growing up she spent summers on Cape Cod, where her family owns a home and happy memories continue to be made. During her teenage years, she spent many special summers learning to sail with friends in the New England coastal town of Mattapoisett. It is these fond summer memories that inspired her to write her debut novel, The Bitter End. To learn more, please visit EliseLapham.com.
About CleanHub
CleanHub was founded in 2020 in Berlin, Germany. It was launched by a group of founders with the goal of preventing plastic waste from entering the oceans. CleanHub works to install waste collection systems in coastal regions where the need is greatest, using innovative technologies such as a track-and-trace system to ensure accountability and transparency. The company aims to prevent 40% of new plastic waste in the oceans by 2030 and promote the circular economy for plastic.
About the Book
Title: The Bitter End: A Love Story
Author: Elise Lapham
Release date: July 10, 2023
Publisher: Gatekeeper Press
Price: $23.99 USD (hardcover)
ISBN (paperback): 978-1662941102
Pages: 182
