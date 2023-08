United States Honey Market is Witnessing Growth Trajectory of US$ 5,399.8 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for honey in the USA has witnessed steady growth over the past few years. The ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ was valued at ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ and is projected to attain a market valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ– ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ•% during the forecast period, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-honey-market Honey can be found in beverages, prepared foods, jams, and jellies in addition to being used as an ingredient in an increasing number of health and cosmetic goods. The availability of these products and their potential to add a pleasant taste to food and beverage products are driving up market demand. Honey also has several other health advantages, including the power to boost metabolism, control blood pressure, lower the risk of diabetes, and even cure burn scars. Due to this, besides food and drink, it is widely used in several applications, including cosmetics and medications, which is also anticipated to fuel market expansion.Due to rising health consciousness, consumers are being urged to use less white sugar and incorporate natural sweeteners into their diets. Because they are antibacterial and antioxidant, natural sweeteners are a fantastic choice for consumers. The rate of per capita consumption of honey and goods sweetened with honey in the US has increased significantly over time, even though Americans consume far more sugar overall than honeyโ€”at 69.5 pounds per capita and 1.32 pounds per capita, respectively, in 2022.๐€ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งOne of the major honey producers has historically been the United States. North Dakota, California, and South Dakota are the top three honey-producing states, providing an average of 40% of the nation's annual honey production.Despite this, demand exceeds the country's capability for production. The U.S. generated over 202,000 tons of honey a year in 2022. However, consumption greatly outpaces this number. About 450,000 tons of honey are used annually in the United States, showing a shortfall that requires significant imports. Due to a lack of indigenous production, the USA mainly depends on imports to supply its demand for honey.The U.S. is relying more on imported honey to meet demand. According to the USDA, honey imports into the U.S. have increased by an average of 7% annually over the past 30 years and have surpassed domestic production since 2005. By 2022, imported honey will make up 75% of the honey eaten in the U.S. India, Argentina, and Vietnam have been the main exporters in recent years, accounting for 61% of U.S. honey imports in 2022.๐‚๐ฅ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐‡๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐†๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐”.๐’. ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe Clover honey segment has become a dominant force in the very competitive US honey market, capturing a 33.7% sales share. Considering Clover Honey's expected CAGR of 10.0%, the segment shows potential growth. The distinction Clover honey has from other types of honey is due to its distinctive floral flavor, which has contributed to its appeal.A number of causes are fueling this predicted growth, including rising natural and organic product demand and growing consumer knowledge of the health advantages of consuming honey. The demand for Clover honey is anticipated to increase further as customers grow more health-conscious and look for natural alternatives to processed sugars and artificial sweeteners.Additionally, producers have started introducing value-added goods like Clover honey that has been infused with fragrances like cinnamon, lavender, or ginger as a result of innovation in the Clover honey market. These product developments meet a variety of consumer demands and support the segment's steady expansion.๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‡๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌThe food and beverage sector held the lion's share, controlling more than 61.2% of the total market in 2022. Honey has long been a go-to sweetener in a variety of culinary applications, and the food and beverage industries continue to value its versatility as a natural sweetener and taste enhancer.The continued preference of customers for healthier food options is credited with driving the Food and Beverage segment's steady expansion. People are actively looking for natural substitutes for refined sugars and artificial chemicals due to the increased prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the global trend toward health and well-being. Honey has become a popular ingredient among health-conscious customers because of its alleged health advantages and natural origins.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/united-states-honey-market ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ’ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ“% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe market is fragmented and competitive due to the existence of various well-known businesses. Due to the increased popularity of honey sweeteners and the expanding population, the top market players have a sizable probability of expanding.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Bee Natural Honeyโ€ข Layneyhoneyโ€ข Beefolksโ€ข Honeytreeโ€ข Geesbeesโ€ข Mtnhoneyโ€ข Desert Creek Honeyโ€ข Cystal's honeyโ€ข Bare Honeyโ€ข Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.โ€ข Natures Nateโ€ข Oha honeyโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐“๐ก๐ž ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ก๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐š๐œ๐ค ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญโ€ข Natural/Organicโ€ข Processed๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Acaciaโ€ข Sidrโ€ข Orange Blossomโ€ข Ajwainโ€ข Cloverโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐žโ€ข 200-250 gmโ€ข 500 gmโ€ข 1000 gm and above๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐โ€ข Glass Jarโ€ข Bottleโ€ข Tubโ€ข Tube๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Food and Beverageโ€ข Personal Care & Cosmeticsโ€ข Pharmaceuticalsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offlineo Hypermarkets & Supermarketso Convenience Stores๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-honey-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.