United States Honey Market is Witnessing Growth Trajectory of US$ 5,399.8 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for honey in the USA has witnessed steady growth over the past few years. The 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟓𝟒𝟖.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟑𝟗𝟗.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% during the forecast period, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Honey can be found in beverages, prepared foods, jams, and jellies in addition to being used as an ingredient in an increasing number of health and cosmetic goods. The availability of these products and their potential to add a pleasant taste to food and beverage products are driving up market demand. Honey also has several other health advantages, including the power to boost metabolism, control blood pressure, lower the risk of diabetes, and even cure burn scars. Due to this, besides food and drink, it is widely used in several applications, including cosmetics and medications, which is also anticipated to fuel market expansion.
Due to rising health consciousness, consumers are being urged to use less white sugar and incorporate natural sweeteners into their diets. Because they are antibacterial and antioxidant, natural sweeteners are a fantastic choice for consumers. The rate of per capita consumption of honey and goods sweetened with honey in the US has increased significantly over time, even though Americans consume far more sugar overall than honey—at 69.5 pounds per capita and 1.32 pounds per capita, respectively, in 2022.
𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
One of the major honey producers has historically been the United States. North Dakota, California, and South Dakota are the top three honey-producing states, providing an average of 40% of the nation's annual honey production.
Despite this, demand exceeds the country's capability for production. The U.S. generated over 202,000 tons of honey a year in 2022. However, consumption greatly outpaces this number. About 450,000 tons of honey are used annually in the United States, showing a shortfall that requires significant imports. Due to a lack of indigenous production, the USA mainly depends on imports to supply its demand for honey.
The U.S. is relying more on imported honey to meet demand. According to the USDA, honey imports into the U.S. have increased by an average of 7% annually over the past 30 years and have surpassed domestic production since 2005. By 2022, imported honey will make up 75% of the honey eaten in the U.S. India, Argentina, and Vietnam have been the main exporters in recent years, accounting for 61% of U.S. honey imports in 2022.
𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬
The Clover honey segment has become a dominant force in the very competitive US honey market, capturing a 33.7% sales share. Considering Clover Honey's expected CAGR of 10.0%, the segment shows potential growth. The distinction Clover honey has from other types of honey is due to its distinctive floral flavor, which has contributed to its appeal.
A number of causes are fueling this predicted growth, including rising natural and organic product demand and growing consumer knowledge of the health advantages of consuming honey. The demand for Clover honey is anticipated to increase further as customers grow more health-conscious and look for natural alternatives to processed sugars and artificial sweeteners.
Additionally, producers have started introducing value-added goods like Clover honey that has been infused with fragrances like cinnamon, lavender, or ginger as a result of innovation in the Clover honey market. These product developments meet a variety of consumer demands and support the segment's steady expansion.
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬
The food and beverage sector held the lion's share, controlling more than 61.2% of the total market in 2022. Honey has long been a go-to sweetener in a variety of culinary applications, and the food and beverage industries continue to value its versatility as a natural sweetener and taste enhancer.
The continued preference of customers for healthier food options is credited with driving the Food and Beverage segment's steady expansion. People are actively looking for natural substitutes for refined sugars and artificial chemicals due to the increased prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the global trend toward health and well-being. Honey has become a popular ingredient among health-conscious customers because of its alleged health advantages and natural origins.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟒 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟔𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The market is fragmented and competitive due to the existence of various well-known businesses. Due to the increased popularity of honey sweeteners and the expanding population, the top market players have a sizable probability of expanding.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Bee Natural Honey
• Layneyhoney
• Beefolks
• Honeytree
• Geesbees
• Mtnhoney
• Desert Creek Honey
• Cystal's honey
• Bare Honey
• Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.
• Natures Nate
• Oha honey
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Natural/Organic
• Processed
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acacia
• Sidr
• Orange Blossom
• Ajwain
• Clover
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• 200-250 gm
• 500 gm
• 1000 gm and above
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Glass Jar
• Bottle
• Tub
• Tube
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Food and Beverage
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Online
• Offline
o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
