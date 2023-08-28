Global Oilfield Communications Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oilfield Communications Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oilfield communications market size is predicted to reach $4.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in the oilfield communications market is due to increasing oil production. North America region is expected to hold the largest oilfield communications market share. Major players in the oilfield communications market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Speedcast, ABB Power Grids Ltd., Ceragon Networks Ltd., RigNet Inc., Commscope, Inmarsat PLC.
Oilfield Communications Market Segments
• By Communication Network: Cellular Communication Network, VSAT Communication Network, Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network, Microwave Communication Network, Tetra Network
• By Component: Solutions, Services
• By Technology: Cellular Network, VoIP, Unified Communications, M2M, Microwave Communication, WiMAX, VSAT, TETRA, Fiber Optics, WAN, LAN
• By Field Site: Onshore, Offshore
• By Geography: The global oilfield communications market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Oilfield communications refer to technologies that integrate and automate oilfield operations to provide information and decrease the supply and demand gap. The oilfield communications are used to boost equipment productivity, optimize infrastructure operations, and keep personnel safe.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Oilfield Communications Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
