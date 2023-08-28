Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market size is predicted to reach $10.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The growth in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is due to the growing sensitivity towards environmental issues. Europe region is expected to hold the largest nuclear power reactor decommissioning market share. Major players in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market include Babcock International Group PLC, GE Hitachi Nuclear Services, Fluor Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Company, AECOM.

Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Segments

• By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactor, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Boiling Water Reactor, High-temperature Gas-cooled Reactor, Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor, Other Reactor Types

• By Capacity: Below 100 MW, 100-1000 MW, Above 1000 MW

• By Application: Commercial Power Reactor, Prototype Power Reactor, Research Reactor

• By Geography: The global nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear power reactor decommissioning refers to the process of retiring nuclear power reactors from service and terminating the regulatory commission's operating licenses. It helps in dismantling the plant and restoring the site to an agreed end-state ready for some form of re-use.

