Global Mobile Gaming Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile gaming market size is predicted to reach $267.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.9%.
The growth in the mobile gaming market is due to the growing smartphone penetration. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile gaming market share. Major players in the mobile gaming market include Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp, NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc.
Mobile Gaming Market Segments
• By Device Type: Smartphone, Smartwatch, PDA, Tablet, Other Devices Types
• By Operating System: Android, iOS, Windows, Other Operating Systems
• By Genre: Action And Adventure, Arcade, Roleplaying, Sports, Other Genres
• By Subscription: Free, Premium
• By Geography: The global mobile gaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Mobile gaming refers to the games designed and played on mobile devices such as smartphones, feature phones, pocket PCs, personal digital assistants (PDAs), tablets, and others, ranging from simple ones to complex games involving 3Ds, AR (augmented reality), and others by using the internet to perform brainstorming.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Mobile Gaming Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
