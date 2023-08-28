Road Safety Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Road Safety Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Road Safety Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the road safety market research. As per TBRC’s road safety market forecast, the road safety market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.63 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of road accidents and fatalities is significantly contributing to the growth of the road safety market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest road safety market share. Major players in the road safety market include Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings, Verra Mobility, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., Information Engineering Group Inc., Cubic Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent Inc., VITRONIC, Laser Technology Inc., Syntell, Clearview Intelligence.

Road Safety Market Segments

1) By Service: Consulting And Training, Support And Maintenance, Managed

2) By Solution: Light Speed, Bus Lane And Section Enforcement, ALPR/ANPR, Incident Detection And Response, Other Solutions

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Lighht Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Road safety refers to strategies and tactics for lowering the likelihood that someone may be involved in a car accident. The road safety is used to prevent road users from getting severely injured or being killed by the means of spreading awareness through various road safety tools including road signs, fences, speed detectors and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Road Safety Market Trends And Strategies

4. Road Safety Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Road Safety Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

