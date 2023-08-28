Global Wood Flooring Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Wood Flooring Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wood Flooring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wood flooring market size is predicted to reach $62.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the wood flooring market is due to the rising demand for housing facilities with eco-friendly designs. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wood flooring market share. Major players in the wood flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Boral Limited, Mannington Mills Inc.

Wood Flooring Market Segments

• By Product: Solid Wood, Laminated Wood, Engineered Wood

• By Distribution Channels: Home Centres, Flagship Stores, Speciality Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By End Use: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global wood flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wood flooring is a flooring product that is manufactured from timber or other types of wood. This wood flooring is used for insulating the house and providing an aesthetic look to the house flooring.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Wood Flooring Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

