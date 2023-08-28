Experts converge in Antibes for Think Tank insight into future Datacenter Sustainability and ESG

An annual think tank for the datacenter industry to establish we are on track to deliver ESG goals,” — Nicola Hayes, Non Executive Director, Platform Markets Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts will join the Sustainability and ESG Forum, the new annual think-tank for the datacenter and digital infrastructure industry taking place at Platform Global 3-5 September in Antibes.

As the digital infrastructure sector is experiencing exponential growth, it confronts unprecedented challenges. The Sustainability and ESG Forum is a new think-tank that will respond to the sustainability and investment hurdles that lie ahead as a new wave of expansion grips the industry.

The Forum is timely, taking place at the onset of increasing legislative intervention governing ESG outcomes, and how new technologies and innovations can decarbonize infrastructure from construction to operation to achieve net zero COP goals.

The influential Platform Global was launched successfully last year in Antibes with a strong focus on curated content with an exceptional speaker academy, and high end networking. The audience includes investors, the strategic, financial and sustainability leadership of digital infrastructure players and companies engaged in the sectors.

Keynote expert speakers at the Sustainability and ESG Forum include Henry Daunert, CEO, AQ Compute, Mark Acton, Head of Technical Due Diligence, Future-tech, Mark Monroe, Datacenter Expert, and Susanna Kass, Co-Founder InfraPrime, and Carbon Neutral Data Center Advisor to UNSDG Program.

“This new think tank has global participation and will enlighten the audience with some of the best expert insights into innovation and technology to decarbonize. The Forum also launches an annual think tank for the datacenter industry to establish we are on track to deliver ESG goals,” commented Nicola Hayes, non-executive director of Platform Markets Group.

