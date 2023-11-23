Annual marketplace for investment in data centres, AI and ESG returns to Antibes next year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platform Markets Group is pleased to announce Platform Global, the annual transactional marketplace for investors in data centres, AI and ESG returns to the Palais des Congrès Antibes/Juan-les-Pins, 10-12 September 2024.

Created and developed by people with a reputation for trust in delivering premium events with a high quality of service ethic, Platform offers a unique annual destination for investors and operator, power generation and construction firms across the digital infrastructure fabric.

“As investment in AI and new energy infrastructure is forecast to grow exponentially over the next five years, Platform presents an understated, premium annual marketplace for investors with the owners of infrastructure,” commented Gregory Gerot, managing director. “We are very excited to again host this high-end transactional networking event. Bienvenue! and welcome to the Côte D’Azur.”

More than 55% of attendees at the 2023 event were C level (in the job categories chairman to svp). Key participants will include private equity, banks, financiers and other institutional investors with the strategic and financial leadership of data centre colocation and AI players, ESG experts, hyperscale platforms, companies investing in new power generation as well as site selection specialists, real estate advisors, law firms and professional intermediaries.

“As the market evolves, the ownership of digital infrastructure is changing, and this event provides a unique marketplace for players to transact,” said Philip Low, chairman of Platform. “It particularly focuses on the advance of AI and how investors can interpret opportunities and the implications for data centres, sustainable energy resources and ESG.”

“I’m delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative,” commented Nicola Hayes, non-executive director of Platform. “Platform has been developed by a team with more than 20-years experience in producing some of the best regarded events in the industry.”

Hosted in the secluded French Riviera resort of Antibes/Juan-les-Pins on the edge of the Mediterranean yet located only 23km from the facilities of Nice International Airport.

Registration is now open offering a selection of tickets, and delegates will find a choice of more than 1,000 hotel rooms located within a short walking distance of the event venue in the heart of Antibes. The event includes a beachside dinner, Celebration of Peers, all refreshments, lunches and receptions.

About Platform Markets Group

PMG has been established by an experienced team well known for delivering high end events, content rich programmes, pre-eminent networking and quality production in the finance and data centre sectors. The company focuses on enabling opportunities for transactions with investors, across planet-scale digital infrastructure fabric.

For more information, visit the website at www.platform-markets.com