Unprecedented Success: INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum Has Sold 3 Million Units and Revolutionized the Market

INSE Celebrates Unprecedented Success with the INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum, Selling 3 Million Units and Revolutionizing the MarketSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSE, a prominent provider of cleaning appliances, announced today a historic achievement in the cordless vacuum industry. Since its launch on Amazon, their revolutionary product, the INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum, equipped with the 1.2L(liter) largest dustbin on the market, has reached an incredible milestone - selling 3 million units globally. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the product's ability to solve the messy hair problem faced by pet owners, while significantly reducing the need for frequent dumping, ultimately saving consumers valuable time during their cleaning routines.
"The overwhelming success of the INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum reflects our dedication to putting the needs of our customers first," said Harry Li, CEO at INSE. "We saw a gap in the market and recognized the challenge pet owners confronted when it comes to cleaning up loose hair after their beloved pets. With the largest dustbin available, we've provided a solution that not only eases the burden for pet owners but also improves their overall cleaning experience."
The INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum's exceptional sales figures can be attributed to its outstanding features, including strong suction power, helpful cleaning attachments, and its long runtime. Specially equipped with a dustbin capacity that surpasses competitors, the vacuum eliminates the hassle of constantly emptying the debris, allowing consumers to spend more time enjoying their pets and less time maintaining their cleaning equipment.
One satisfied customer, Sarah Thompson, shared her experience with the INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum, stating, "As a pet owner, I was constantly struggling to keep up with the amount of hair my pet sheds. The INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum is a game-changer. Its large dustbin and powerful suction make it perfect for picking up pet hair, and I no longer have to worry about constantly emptying it. INSE has truly taken care of pet owners' needs with this product."
The phenomenal success of the INSE N5S Cordless Vacuum is a testament to the trust and reliance consumers place on the INSE brand. INSE's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leader in the cleaning appliances industry.
About INSE
Founded in 2019, INSE is a cutting-edge technology company focused on the development and production of high-quality cleaning appliances. The INSE product development team boasts over a decade of experience in product research and development, having participated in designing and developing products for several well-known cleaning brands. The products they have developed and designed have sold more than 8 million units in total. As experts in this field, INSE’s mission is to provide the best cleaning experience for consumers at affordable prices, driving the cleaning industry forward with our innovative and cost-effective solutions.
