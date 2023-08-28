Robert Rene "Promises", Part Two of The Trilogy
EINPresswire.com/ -- All Out Media and GDK Entertainment Firm are excited to announce the release of a third single, “Promises”, from California-based artist, Robert Rene. The single will be released on August 28, and the video will premiere on September 1st at 9:00 PM (PST). Robert’s first release, “Nemesis”, was well received in the music community. He
followed “Nemesis” with the release of “Save My Heart”. “Save My Heart” currently has nearly 40,000 streams on Spotify. “Promises” will be his third single release and part two of his video series, The Trilogy.
Robert’s music is a unique blend of pop and dance infused with good vibes and amazing lyrics. “Promises”, like “Save My Heart”, showcases his EDM style.
The characters in this video trilogy represent the many emotions and challenges that we experience while dating and while in relationships. “Save My Heart” was about people’s wants and their intentions. These intentions ranged from only wanting a one night stand to chasing the fairytale dream of forever, perfect love. This third release, “Promises”, revolves around the promise of forever. Can forever be a reality? This dance song expresses the idea of a promise that
possibly won’t be kept.
The Trilogy was produced by Robert Rene, executive producer, Justin Felipe, Azul Wynter, Gerry Dorvil of GDK Entertainment Firm, and Kathleen Garcia, marketing director of GDK. Azul Wynter has produced for such artists as Post Malone, French Montana, and Cardi B. Gerry Dorvil has worked with artists such as Stevie B, C+C Music Factory, and El DeBarge. The video, “Promises”, can be found on all digital platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, and
Tidal after its release date. It will also be available for download at robertrene.com. Enjoy the epic story of The Trilogy.
Written by Rose Guthrie
Robert Laos Jr.
