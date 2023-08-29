The Good Stuff Podcast to release special 9/11 episode with retired FDNY Firefighter

The Good Stuff podcast, hosted by Jacob Schick and Ashley Schick

22 years after the 9/11 attacks, The Good Stuff podcast pays tribute with retired FDNY firefighter, Danny Manning. Hosted by Jacob and Ashley Schick.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Good Stuff podcast, executive produced by iHeart, and Lea Pictures, is a show about perseverance; and showcases that everyone has a story. Guests dig deep into their journeys to talk about hardships they’ve been through and the grit and determination it took to overcome these tough times. This show is geared toward individuals looking for inspiration and perspective.Episode 13, “Not Today, Not Like This with Danny Manning” will drop Tuesday, September 5th. Danny is a retired FDNY firefighter with Irish roots who went to ground zero on 9/11/2001 to help. In this episode, he talks about the aftermath of the September 11th attacks and shares stories of heartbreak, bravery, heroism and patriotism. Danny, a first-generation American with Irish immigrant parents, joined FDNY in 1979 and worked in some of NYC’s busiest firehouses. He retired out of Engine 53 Ladder 43, “El Barrios Bravest.”“Danny Manning is an incredible example of a selfless servant, and his first-hand account of being a first responder onsite in New York on 9/11/2001 is truly humbling. He is an inspiration, and every American should give this episode a listen to remind themselves of the America of 9/12,” Jacob Schick, USMC Veteran and The Good Stuff co-host said.Jacob is a third-generation combat Marine who was severely wounded in Iraq in 2004, actor, public speaker, and CEO of One Tribe Foundation. His wife and co-host, Ashley Schick is an Emmy Award winning storyteller and gold star granddaughter. The Good Stuff Podcast is executive produced by iHeart and Lea Pictures.To listen to The Good Stuff podcast, find it on: iHeart, Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Stitcher, Pandora, or wherever you get your podcasts.To contact The Good Stuff, email contact@thegoodstuffpodcast.com or visit the show website. ###

Episode 13, "Not Today, Not Like This with Danny Manning" trailer