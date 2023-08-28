Ikill Orion Hollywood Rising Star launches startup media entertainment lifestyle brand Le Kil.
Le Kil: Makings of a Killer Brand Valuation $20M+ seeking pre-seed, seed capital & investors (Angel, VC, Funding) for launch.
It has been interesting to watch Ikill Orion & the emergence of his brand. His personal transformational journey leads us to where he is today, with an exciting multiple vertical media model”HOLLYWOOD, CA., USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock Star/TV Host/ CEO Ikill Orion launches new startup venture Le Kil. Under the umbrella of the newly formed multi-media company Le Kil the `lifestyle` brand will house Music, Fashion, TV, AI, Tech, Film, Art, Beauty, Luxury, Wellness/Fitness, Philanthropy, Food & Beverage. The brand Intellectual Property (IP) has been valued in excess of $20M+.
— Deborah McGargle (Corporate Finance Lawyer, UK.)
Le Kil is seeking investors and is partnering with several Forbes Fortune 500 investment firms whose raised over $5B in equity & debt capital with an emphasis and focus on strategy, advisory, counsel, growth, operations, business planning & financial analysis. Le Kil global competencies will include content distribution, clientele styling, consumer goods, celebrity partnerships + endorsements, collaboration x customization, catalogue acquisitions, communications relations, consultancy/representation & core creative services (pr, marketing, advertising, publishing, branding, a&r, image, production, development & networking).
Year 1 will focus on building the brand throughout media/entertainment sectors concentrating on Music, TV, AI, Tech & Film. Year 2 will explore expansion into global lifestyle industries Beauty, Fashion, Food & Beverage (Le Kil Gourmet) .The food & beverage division will be spearheaded + curated by Le Kil VP International Japanese creative Hitomi Okuno, who as a cuisine connoisseur, culinary chef tasty treats & delicacy eats has graced the lips of moguls Elon Musk, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, superstars Stevie Wonder and Snoop Dogg.
Year 3 of Le Kil will shift gears focusing on the transformative spaces of Art, Philanthropy, Wellness/Fitness positioning itself as a creative force to be reckoned with and a household brand name. Le Kil is looking to both partner/collaborate with creatives, artists, influencers, celebrities, tastemakers, brokers, producers, directors, visionaries, developers, innovators, disruptors, strategists, technologists, agents, advisors, managers, labels, networks, platforms, brands, sponsors, consultants and worldwide leaders.
The`Pop Provocateur' Ikill Orion has been featured on MTV, BBC Radio, Prime Video, (UK) Music Week, Reuters, Fox, MTV Japan, Sky TV, IMDB, Vevo, Time Warner and in Billboard Magazine (2X). He has worked with icon Jay-Z and Platinum super-producer Nile Rodgers (David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran) and has been cast by major brands such as Burberry, Apple, Google, Amazon, Chevy, and MTV for Global AD campaigns.
Out & In stores everywhere Ikill Orion new smash single "Like Paradise" feat. Dahlia Heart is (Now Streaming) For Your GRAMMY Consideration. Celebrating HipHop 50th! The `dance club hip pop` love song was mastered by Platinum Engineer Stuart Hawkes (Lorde, Amy Winehouse, Disclosure, Coldplay, M.I.A, Charlie XCX). Ikill`s long awaited highly anticipated album "Y O U N G L O R D" is set to drop Q1`24. "At Le Kil we`re rebels with a cause and our mission + vision is to bring change through transformation, let us all collaborate be the co-creator of your destiny its the power of now" shouts the Orion star.
Le Kil will tag tandem and work in conjunction with Sony Music in-house design team who has created album covers, photography, biographies, artwork, posters, billboards, videos, teasers, logos, trailers, apps, electronic press kits, digital assets, pop up installations, capsule collections, branded content + merchandise for major artists Beyonce, Travis Scott, & high end premium brands Kanye West/Yeezy, Rihanna Savage X Fenty, Pharrell Williams Billionaire Boys Club, & one off collaborations with Victoria Secret.
Ikill & team Orion has developed an unscripted lifestyle/culture TV series `Le Kil` that mesh music, fashion, art, luxury, food and the World of Pop ... Ikill as creator, host, & executive producer of the TV show. Season 1 will be co-hosted by celebrities featuring rising stars, icons, & major brands. The disruptive program r(e)volves around style and transformation for post "MTV Hip- Hop Tik Tok Gen - Z". The killer stylist has performed his magic and mojo on high profile celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kendall + Kylie, Harry Styles, One Direction, Lionel Richie, Beck, Jeff Goldbloom, Angela Bassett, Miranda Lambert, DJ Destructo & Garcelle Beauvais to name drop a few.
Le Kil is in talks with Sony, BMG, Universal, Warner with regards to (Licensing, Marketing x Distribution) Bondit Media Capital/ B8 (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BET, MTV, STARZ, HBO, Discovery+, Paramount, Viacom) for network TV /Film deals and CAA, UTA, ICM, WME (The world`s biggest Celebrity Talent Agencies) for representation and global opportunities. Filming for both ikill’s documentary ‘Le Kil: Makings of a Killer Brand’ x Season 1 of his lifestyle / culture tv series with celebrity co-hosts ‘Le Kil’ is set to begin shooting early 2024 in Hollywood, New York, London & in Paris during spring Fashion Week.
Brand Representation: Cooley LLP (The Kardashians & Justin Bieber)
Legal Representation: Fox Rothschild LLP
TV/Film Representation: Joseph Lanius
Ikill Orion
Le Kil
+81 90-2176-7755
lekil.usa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Provocouture TV+ (Backstage Exclusive) Ikill Orion X Burberry