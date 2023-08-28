CODE19 RACING SELECTED FOR RALLY IN-PRIZE COMPETITION
CODE19 Racing to showcase Autonomous Racing in the SportsTech categoryINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CODE19 Racing, the world’s first autonomous racing franchise, was selected to compete in the SportsTech Studio at the Rally IN-Prize competition, one of the largest pitch competitions, awarding up to $5 million dollars. Pitches will take place August 29-31 during the inaugural Rally conference, the first cross-sector innovation conference of its kind, and will award investments across five industries: Software, Ag & Food, Healthcare, SportsTech and HardTech.
“Sports technology is growth sector for venture capital and Rally is an amazing opportunity to connect with the top firms in the world,” said CODE19 Racing Co-Founder and President, Lawrence Walter. “It’s a huge honor to be selected among global entrants for the Inaugural Rally In-Prize competition”
A panel of expert judges will evaluate pitches and select the most promising startups. Each of the five recipients will receive a cash investment of up to $1 million.
"Entrepreneurship has become increasingly challenging as the pandemic and fluctuations in capital markets continue to have lasting effects. With competition fiercer than ever, new entrants in the market face an uphill battle," said Elevate Ventures' CEO and Rally Visionary, Christopher Day. "The Rally IN-Prize Competition gives startups an opportunity to showcase their innovations and receive the funding and resources they need to make a tangible impact. The response has been tremendous, with 430 applications from 38 countries.”
The judging panels will include investment and technology experts from across the country with decades of experience growing and building successful companies.
For more information or to register for Rally, visit: rallyinnovation.com
About CODE19 Racing
The World's First Autonomous Racing Franchise. At CODE19, our mission is to bring an AI-first approach to the motorsports world. We are here to push the limits of sport and automation technologies, amp up a global fanbase, and usher in an era where AI champions burn rubber just as fiercely as their human counterparts. Hold tight; we’re steering straight for the winner's circle.
About Rally
Rally is the largest cross-sector innovation conference and is being hosted in Indianapolis from August 29-31, 2023. The conference focuses on bringing together disparate stakeholders across sectors to enable creative collisions. Conference highlights include 5,000 attendees, a $5M pitch competition, six innovation studio tracks, thought leaders from across the globe, over 200 speakers and more. Learn more at www.rallyinnovation.com.
Lawrence Walter
Code19 Racing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn