Gina Maier Vincent - A Breath of Fresh Air, Breathes Transformation Into the Self-improvement World
Gina Maier Vincent, Creatrix of Exquisitely Aligned, has been stretching her clients' personal boundaries for 20 years.
Purpose, Possibilities and Prosecco... a trend-setting private 2-hour transformative experience that is exceeding the demands of fast-paced, eager-for-change, high-achieving business leaders.
Introducing a Trend-setting 2-hour Private Transformative Experience: “PURPOSE, POSSIBILITIES and PROSECCO”.
“My life has been full of twists and turns. The New Yorker in me cannot sit back and let someone remain stagnant or waste time. I help people go deep to the soul so they can live Exquisitely Aligned.”COTO DE CAZA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gina Maier Vincent is thrilled to announce this unparalleled program which is specifically curated to empower HIGH-ACHIEVING BUSINESS LEADERS and ENTREPRENEURS to get unstuck and find their “X-factor”.
— Gina Maier Vincent
“PURPOSE, POSSIBILITIES and PROSECCO” is a 2-hour PRIVATE (in-person or virtual) session in which the INDIVIDUAL is the rock star with the spotlight shining on their life’s purpose and possibilities. The CLARITY they receive helps them take BOLD and COURAGEOUS ACTION INSTANTLY.
"Today, people want MORE OUT OF LIFE which has led to an increased demand for life coaches. To FILL THE VOID, most coaches give up one-on-one work in order to CASH IN with groups. Sadly, this one-size-fits-all approach FAILS 8 out of 10 people." says Gina Maier Vincent.
Transformation IS an INSIDE JOURNEY – a unique and personal one, deep to the soul of one’s HEART-FELT DESIRES.
In Gina’s opinion, group coaching fails to deliver the promise of change for two reasons:
1) It is built on the FALSE FOUNDATION that one’s answers are on the outside
2) Even if a group coach attempts to teach the inside journey, the participants often resist as they FEAR BEING VULNERABLE and judged by strangers.
In the end, the cashing of the coaching industry, COSTS the CLIENT more time, money, and energy with minimal results.
“My life has been full of twists and turns and the New Yorker in me simply cannot sit back and watch someone stay stagnant and waste time. That is why I do this work. I help people go deep to their soul so they can enjoy living Exquisitely Aligned more quickly and easily. After all... THE ANSWERS ARE ON THE INSIDE.” says Gina Maier Vincent
Unlike traditional coaching programs, this holistic and AVANT-GARDE APPROACH combines:
1) Time-tested ancient and modern face reading techniques
2) New-age transformation methods that work
3) A never-done-before 2-hour timeframe to get instant results
4) The spotlight on the individual’s “X-factor”
“The FACE READING is the perfect ‘rocket launch’ for your long-lasting transformation. YOUR FACE IS THE KEY - it is the diary of your life. I help you discover the hidden truths of your past, present, and future through the unique features of your face,” says Sabine Kaiser, Face Reading & Behavioral Expert.
Created and led by two experts in their respective fields, Gina Maier Vincent and Sabine Kaiser, who are visionaries and passionate promoters of forward movement.
What one can expect from “PURPOSE, POSSIBILITIES AND PROSECCO”:
• Personalized guidance + support from two experts in complementary fields
• Crystal clear clarity regarding one’s “X-factor” to live life more purposefully
• How to acknowledge driving motivators and energy drains to get in flow
• A newfound sense of confidence to live unapologetically
• Learn how to recognize + release limiting beliefs and mindset blocks
• How to figure out one’s next steps toward one’s infinite possibilities
• A unique celebration of one’s exquisiteness
This GAME-CHANGING combination offers a VALUE-RICH, RESULTS-DRIVEN, and LASTING transformative experience exceeding the demands of fast-paced, eager-for-change, high-achieving business leaders.
What started out as two newly introduced LIKE-HEARTED, PASSION-DRIVEN, FEMALE entrepreneurs sharing a vision of changing the world while sipping prosecco – will almost certainly REVOLUTIONIZE the coaching industry.
For more information and to sign up visit https://exquisitelyaligned.com/ppp/
About Sabine Kaiser:
Sabine is a holistic FACE READING and behavioral expert who utilizes modern and ancient methods and body language interpretation to translate all information into a life-changing personal message for her clients. With her unique skill set, she helps people worldwide reconnect with themselves to uncover their true purpose in life, understand their personality traits, primary motivators, and talents, and enhance their relationships in their private and business lives. After working with Sabine individuals and business leaders understand themselves, others, and situations with clarity, have higher self-esteem, enhanced relationships, improved communication skills, and more success & revenue in business.
About Gina Maier Vincent:
Gina has been stretching her high-achieving clients' personal boundaries for twenty years. In 2017, she founded Blissed-Out, Fit & Feisty, and the “Opening to Possibilities” I and II decks of journaling, contemplation, and conversation starters. More recently, she launched Exquisitely Aligned; a 3-step proven strategy she discovered during one of her hardest times. Gina hosts the Exquisitely Aligned show found on Experts & Authors TV as well as the Exquisitely Aligned podcast. She appears on podcasts around the world. Gina believes when you live Exquisitely Aligned… you become EXACTLY what the world is missing. Visit https://exquisitelyaligned.com/ for more information or go directly to the Press Room here: https://exquisitelyaligned.com/press-room/.
Gina Maier Vincent
Exquisitely Aligned spirited by Blissed-out, Fit & Feisty
+1 949-409-5330
gina@exquisitelyaligned.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other