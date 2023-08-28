DogBase to Present Workshop at World Police Summit 2024 on Use of AI in K9 Security and Search And Rescue
DogBase specializes in using technology to elevate working dog performanceSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DogBase, a startup redefining working dogs’ interactions and training through artificial intelligence, is thrilled to announce its upcoming participation at the World Police Summit 2024. The event is taking place next March at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The World Police Summit is the world’s leading conversation for police and security experts. With 20,000 attendees, 230 exhibiting companies, and seven distinct conferences, including K9, the conference gives delegates from more than 130 countries around the world a chance to learn best practices from the front line and meet the sector leaders shaping next-generation policing, such as DogBase.
DogBase will present a workshop on incorporating AI in K9 security, search and rescue, and the future of working dog technology. The workshop will explore how DogBase can elevate K9 performance, optimize training, and improve outcomes for K9 handlers and their canine partners.
The company was invited to the World Police Summit because of its expertise in employing AI with working dogs. The use of technology helps maintain the well-being of each dog as it performs tasks to the satisfaction of everyone involved.
Also presenting at the event will be speakers from INTERPOL, Europol, Roadpol, the Australian Federal Police, the New York Police Department, the FBI, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, IRO, and the Red Cross.
Designed for dog handlers and trainers, as well as patrol, police, military, and K9 search and rescue teams, DogBase is committed to transparency, accuracy, and efficiency, as the company helps enhance the capabilities of working dogs while streamlining their day-to-day operations. The user-friendly platform is centered around three core features:
Frictionless Logging: Simplified data entry and tracking that enables handlers to effortlessly record vital information during training sessions and real-world operations.
AI-Driven Improvements: Advanced AI algorithms analyze data to provide actionable insights, leading to continuous improvement in K9 performance and decision-making.
Real-Time Tracking: The platform monitors K9 teams in real-time, optimizing resource allocation and response strategies.
“We look forward to demonstrating to workshop attendees how DogBase has the potential to revolutionize the way working dogs are trained and used,” said CEO and co-founder Almog Koren. “Our mission is to harness the power of technology to create safer communities, improve law enforcement operations, and strengthen the bond between K9 officers and their loyal companions. We hope to bolster collaboration amongst police forces and explore novel technology solutions to keep societies safe.”
DogBase was recently selected as one of 12 startups for an accelerator program run by leading global investment business Techstars. The inaugural three-month program at Sydney’s Tech Central district provides startup founders with seed funding, training, and access to a network of mentors to build their entrepreneurial skills.
Koren is a SAR dog handler, competitive dog sports participant, and former member of the U.S. Navy and IDF Special Forces. And with 15+ years as a software engineer, he successfully bridges the gap between technology and canine performance. Along with co-founder Ordan Gilboa, a platform was developed that complements existing workflows and provides an affordable way to drive the highest working dog performance.
Gilboa, who serves as COO, has hands-on startup and business administration experience, founding two successful companies. He combines the leadership experience he gained during his time in the IDF Special Forces with his project planning, management, and execution know-how.
For more information about DogBase and to take the first step toward revolutionizing K9 operations, visit www.dogbase.co.
