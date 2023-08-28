Canberra Pharmacy rally against 60-Day (double) dispensing Monday 4th September 2023 Parliament House Canberra
Canberra Pharmacy rally against 60-Day (double) dispensing Monday 4th September 2023 11 am Federation Mall (Parliament House) Canberra ACTSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 4th September 2023, Community and Pharmacy Support Group (CAPS) - a group of pharmacists, interns and pharmacy students will meet with their colleagues from across the country in Canberra at Parliament House to rally against the 60-Day Dispensing policy, and bring attention to the disastrous impact that it will have on local pharmacies and most importantly, their patients.
The federal Labor government’s double-dispensing legislation will have a deep and negative impact on thousands of local pharmacies. It was designed and delivered without consultation with the pharmacy sector and appears to call into question the government’s stated community pharmacy policy, which was released shortly before the 2022 federal election.
The rally follows on from the ‘walk for awareness’ held on 17th August 2023 in Sydney, which was attended by approximately 1500 people, including The Hon. Sussan Ley MP Deputy Leader of the Federal Opposition and Matt Kean MP NSW Shadow Minister for Health.
CAPS group representative Emil Demyane, who owns an independent pharmacy, said that pharmacists won’t stop protest action until the government pauses and consults with the sector.
“We ask that the government pause, consult with us on the 60-Day Dispensing policy and work with us – now - to implement a new Community Pharmacy Agreement.”
“There is a way to deliver cheaper medicines to everyone - not just a few. The Labor government is saying that this policy will benefit six million people, but the question should be which six million? Under double dispensing, those who really need cost-of-living relief will not get it.”
CAPS group representative Christine Kelly, also an independent pharmacy owner, says that women are set to lose the most.
“The majority of the job losses caused by 60-Day Dispensing will be those of women who have entered the industry because they need a job that allows them flexibility.
“Talking to other pharmacy owners, I have learned that shifts are already being cut and hours of operation reduced as we can’t afford the wages with the huge loss of revenue that double dispensing will cause.
The rally will occur in Canberra on the 4th September 2023, at Federation Mall (Parliament House).
CAPS is an independent group of NSW pharmacies.
Media Contact:
Emil Demyane 0431 311 413
Independent Pharmacy Owner
Amanda Lacey 0418 448 570
POPCOM PR
Amanda Lacey
POPCOM
+ +61418448570
email us here