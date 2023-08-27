Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: Near the Intersection of 4th and Brandywine Streets, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, August 25, 2023, near the intersection of 4th and Brandywine Streets, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:08 pm, the suspect struck the victim with his vehicle at the listed location. The suspect exited the vehicle and snatched the victim’s cell phone.  The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The vehicle, described as a blue Infiniti sedan, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras, and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

