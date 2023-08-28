Telo Genomics Reports Substantial Progress Toward Clinical Launch of TeloView-SMM

Telo Genomics provides an update on the planned launch of the TeloView-SMM (Smoldering Multiple Myeloma) assay in the fourth quarter of this year.

Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX:TELO)

The planned 2023 launch of SMART along with recent presentations of data at ASCO and EHA are important steps in building Telo's commercial presence in the U.S.” — Kris Weinberg