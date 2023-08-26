Homicide: 2000 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:06 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. A second adult male was located suffering from a graze wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services treated the victim on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Keni Edwards of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.