To His Excellency Mr. Luis Lacalle Pou, President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay

AZERBAIJAN, August 25 - 25 August 2023, 11:00

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay – the Independence Day.

I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and your friendly people peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 August 2023

