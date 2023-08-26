2023 Fall Diabetes Awareness Walk and Health Fair in Long Beach
Shelia LeFridge President, Clarissa Manuel Foundation contact@clarissamanuelfoundation.orgLONG BEACH, CA, USA, August 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the Clarissa Manuel Foundation (CMF) sheds light on the health risks associated with high blood sugar levels and complications with Diabetes. In preparation for Diabetes Awareness Month ahead, CMF will host a Diabetes Walk and Health Fair. This event will be held Saturday, October 28th, 2023.
Location: Houghton Park
Date: Saturday, October 8th, 2023
Address: 6301 Myrtle Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805
Time: 9 AM to 1 PM (Check-in at 8:30 AM)
Register @ www.clarissamanuelfoundation.org
The walk will be packed with information, fitness tips and great opportunities to support the foundation’s growing programs. There will have raffles, stretch and meditation startups, drink and snack pit-stops and fun for kids too!
Participants will have the opportunity to pledge donations and walk to represent family, team or the community. Fun for the entire family! All are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes or tutus.
The Clarissa Manuel Foundation Diabetes Walk and Health Fair is a fundraiser for health initiative programs and events that are provided to the community. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the American Diabetes Association. To register or to learn more about this event, visit www.clarissamanuelfoundation.org.
Shelia LeFridge
Clarissa Manuel Foundation
+1 562-354-0735
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram