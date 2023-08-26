Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2500 Block of 31st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in the 2500 block of 31st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:20 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. The homeowner arrived at home and realized the suspect was inside the home. The homeowner shot the suspect and then called 911. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim had a valid conceal carry permit in Washington, DC, and that his firearm was registered.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, 24-year-old Roy Cooper of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation which includes a consultation and review of the circumstances of the case with the United States Attorney’s Office.