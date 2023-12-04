Cute Animal Paper Crown Headbands for Christmas Plays and Nativity Scenes Available

Printable Christmas Nativity Farm Animal Paper Crowns with Pig, Chicken, Sheep, Duck Printable Christmas Nativity Farm Animal Headband Costumes with Donkey, Cow, Hen, and Horse Outlined Coloring Version: Printable Christmas Nativity Farm Animal Paper Crown Costumes for Coloring with Sheep, Chicken, Pig, Duck Kids Christmas Nativity Costume: Printable Camel Paper Crown Headband TwoFish Logo

Cute paper crowns for Christmas plays and Nativity scenes available now. Printable paper crown designs include: camel, sheep, donkey, cow, chicken, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoFish is excited to announce the availability of cute printable animal paper crown headbands, which are perfect for Christmas plays and Nativity scenes. Parents and teachers can print these instant downloadable Christmas paper crowns immediately after purchase.

TwoFish created multiple animal designs including: camel, sheep, donkey, cow, chicken as well as other farm animals. The most popular design for Christmas Nativity plays is the camel design. In fact, one Etsy customer said, "Absolutely brilliant camel mask." Kids and adults alike enjoy the cute, minimalist designs. Children are happy to wear the paper crowns during performances because the designs are adorable.

These beautifully designed printable paper headbands are wonderful as kids costumes for Christmas Nativity performances. TwoFish designed these paper crowns to be easy to make and easy to wear. The headbands are fully adjustable to fit any head size including adults. That means parents and teachers can also join the fun of wearing cute animal headbands during the performance.

These paper headbands are perfect for school plays, church performances, nativity scenes, and community events. They are also fun as a headband accessory for Christmas costumes or outfits. Customers can easily purchase the designs they want online, download and print them out on regular copy paper or cardstock, and cut them out using scissors. Following the included instructions, customers can use the printed tabs to adjust and secure the paper headband in place.

TwoFish has given customers across the United States and around the world a reason to smile with their cute, minimalist designs. Some customer reviews about Christmas Nativity paper crowns that TwoFish has received include:

"This item worked perfectly for our tiny Christmas skit. The kids LOVED it and it was so easy to print and cut. Saved the day!"

"I am SO excited to use these headbands with our Christmas activities when we return to school after Thanksgiving. My students LOVE creating headbands and wearing them with all of our studies! THANK YOU!"

"Easy to make and super cute! Kids loved them!"

"Perfect for school Nativity"

The printable Nativity paper crowns are available in a full color version that is ready to print and wear, or in an outlined version that can be colored or decorated as a craft activity. The paper crowns can be purchased individually and in predetermined sets of Christmas animals. One set includes pig, chicken, sheep, and duck. The second set includes donkey, cow, hen, and horse. These party hats are an affordable and convenient option for parents, school teachers, Sunday School teachers and church directors of children’s ministries looking for unique and fun Christmas Nativity costumes for kids.

Customers can purchase the printable paper crowns online at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. In addition, school teachers can find the paper crowns and conveniently purchase them on the TwoFish Project shop on Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

Video Tutorial: How To Make A Sheep Paper Crown Printable - Cute Farm Animal Paper Headband for Kids Christmas Nativity Play Performance