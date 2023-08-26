SIICAC SIGNS MOUs WITH INTEGRITY AGENCIES

The Solomon Island Independent Commission against Corruption, SIICAC, has signed Memorandum of Understandings, MoUs, with other national integrity agencies, setting the framework of understanding for collaborative engagements to combat corruption in Solomon Islands.

The signing of the MoUs is a fulfilment of the requirement of section 10 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2018, which requires the SIICAC to liaise and cooperate with office holders and bodies which are the Ombudsman, the Leadership Code Commission, LCC, the Public Service Commission, the Auditor-General, the Police Force, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Electoral Commission and the Political Parties Commission.

Office holders and bodies that signed the MoUs with SIICAC on Wednesday this week are the Ombudsman, the Leadership Code Commission, the Auditor-General and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking during the signing, SIICAC Chair Sir Frank Ofagioro Kabui said the MoU arrangement is a part of the broad measures to fight corruption.

“Each MOU sets out the details of the manner, the extent and the governing measures and understanding that would guide the parties in fulfilling their respective functions under each MoU,” said Sir Kabui.

Sir Kabui said the signing of the MOUs is an important step in formalizing the partnership roles of the prescribed partners in section 10 of the Act in the fight against corruption.

Sir Kabui however stressed that MoU arrangement such as those signed can only work well if SIICAC is in good working order and effective.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Madame Rachel Olutimayin contributed that the signing symbolizes a collective determination to safeguard the rights of every person by empowering various institutions to investigate, uncover and prosecute those who engage in corruption through inter-agency cooperation.

Solomon Islands Leadership Code Commission Chair, Stevenson Bekalame also said the MoU signing is a significant step forward and the beginning of the collaborative work amongst all integrity institutions to support each other to fight misconduct in this country making the fight fiercer for the benefit of this country.

Ombudsman Mr. Fred Fakari added that the MOU signing is a positive step forward for commitment and confirmation for all integrity institutions to face corruption and also overseeing everybody for the good of all citizens in the country.

Also speaking during the signing, Auditor General David Dennis said he has no doubt that effective collaboration between the agencies will be a critical driver in addressing corruption and other serious malpractices.

SIICAC Director General John Kouni thanked the Solomon Islands Government and UNDP for support towards the anti-corruption efforts in Solomon Islands.

As a leading agency with a mandate to combat corruption in Solomon Islands, SIICAC requires cooperation between all the national integrity, accountability and enforcement agencies.

SIICAC’s role includes the implementation of the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2018, that includes the successful coordination of the engagement with the key stakeholders to carry out its four vital functions – investigation, prosecution, education and prevention, and to ensure coherence across these functions.

ENDS///

L to R Ombudsman Fred Fakarii, DPP, Madame Rachel Olutimayin, SIICAC Chairman Sir Frank Kabui, LCC Chair, Stevenson Belakame and Auditor General David Dennis during the MOU signing at OAG

Auditor General David Dennis and SIICAC Chair Sir Frank Kabui signing the MoU.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Madame Rachel Olutimayin and SIICAC Chair Sir Frank Kabui with signed MoU.

Ombudsman Fred Fakarii and SIICAC Chair Sir Frank Kabui signing the MoU.

LCC Chair Stevenson Belakame and SIICAC Chair Sir Frank Kabui signing the MoU.

-GCU Press