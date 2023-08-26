Royalton Barracks/Vandalism/Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B2004042
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/26/2023 at 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon Trading Post, Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism
VICTIM: Sharon Trading Post, Convenience store
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/26/2023, at approximately 10:00 am, the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a report of vandalism to an exterior fence at the Sharon Trading Post in Sharon, Vermont. The Trading Post reports that sometime during the overnight hours on 08-25-23 into 08-26-23, a 75-foot white fence that runs along their property was vandalized with black spray paint. A profanity laced message was spray painted on the fence causing an undetermined amount of damage.
Anyone with information on the above incidents is asked to contact the Royalton State Police Barracks at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.