Royalton Barracks/Vandalism/Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004042

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky                        

STATION: Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2023 at 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon Trading Post, Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

VICTIM: Sharon Trading Post, Convenience store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 08/26/2023, at approximately 10:00 am, the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a report of vandalism to an exterior fence at the Sharon Trading Post in Sharon, Vermont.  The Trading Post reports that sometime during the overnight hours on 08-25-23 into 08-26-23, a 75-foot white fence that runs along their property was vandalized with black spray paint.  A profanity laced message was spray painted on the fence causing an undetermined amount of damage.

 Anyone with information on the above incidents is asked to contact the Royalton State Police Barracks at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Royalton Barracks/Vandalism/Request for Information

