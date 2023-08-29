Automatic Rotating Butterfly Cat Toy with Catnip Ball Launches on Amazon

Feather and Gatito love the upgraded flying butterfly toy from Caroline's Cats. Caroline's Cats butterfly chaser cat toy provides 360 degree butterfly rotation. Caroline's Cats automatic rotating butterfly cat toy stops automatically after 5 minutes of play.

Upgraded motorized cat enrichment toy entices cats’ hunting instincts and pleases busy cat parents.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new interactive cat toy for indoor cats has just launched on Amazon, and it’s already getting rave reviews from customers.

This dual-action toy features a fluttering bug that spins 360 degrees to catch any cat's attention and stimulate their hunting instincts. The outer section houses a rolling track ball filled with enticing catnip and a jingle ball for added excitement.

“At Caroline's Cats, we understand that every cat is unique. That's why we've designed this toy to be as versatile as possible,” says Caroline Kearns, founder of Caroline’s Cats. “This toy is a game-changer for tired or busy cat parents.”

Made of durable plastic, this butterfly chaser cat toy is designed to endure the toughest cat play sessions. Even if the cat can't resist holding down the butterfly, the motor won't burn out thanks to its smart 5-minute auto stop feature. And when the first butterfly has had its day, there's a replacement waiting in the wings!

With its stable, non-slip base, this butterfly cat toy is designed to withstand even the most energetic playtime without slipping or sliding around. And because it's battery-operated, you can easily move it around to keep your cat guessing.

Caroline’s Cats flying butterfly toy for cats is available now on Amazon at the list price of $21.95.