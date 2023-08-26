Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,192 in the last 365 days.

Mental health supports available for people impacted by wildfire

CANADA, August 26 - Mental health supports are available for people who have been and continue to be adversely affected by historic wildfires throughout B.C. this summer.

The Province, health authorities and other agencies are working to support people and connect them to vital mental health services during this incredibly difficult time. Many of those impacted are First Nations and Indigenous communities, who face additional stress and trauma due to historic displacements from their lands and homes.

Disaster Psychological Support team members are currently deployed through the Provincial Health Services Authority’s Health Emergency Management BC program to reception centres in the Interior. Team members are providing psychosocial support in the form of Psychological First Aid, which is a holistic, community wellness approach to help reduce levels of emotional distress for individuals, families, responders and communities.

Additionally, First Nations Health Authority staff continue to attend evacuee reception centres to support First Nations evacuees in accessing mental wellness counselling services and traditional wellness resources and to provide a culturally safe contact for bridging to needed health-care resources.

In the Interior region, First Nations, Métis or Inuit people – including health-care and front-line care providers – are also encouraged to contact a member of the Aboriginal Mental Wellness Team who can support local mental health priorities at: aborginalmentalwellness@interiorhealth.ca

Anyone can call the BC Mental Health Support Line for free, around the clock, at 310-6789 for help with anxiety, depression, emotional support and resources specific to mental health and substance-use disorders. Access to substance-use services (harm reduction supplies, overdose prevention services, naloxone, treatment options, such as opioid agonist treatment, safe supply and counselling) is available and can be co-ordinated through this number.

More than 15,000 people remain under an evacuation order, with thousands more on alert around the province, causing significant hardship and anxiety for many evacuees and emergency responders.

Additional Supports:

You just read:

Mental health supports available for people impacted by wildfire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more