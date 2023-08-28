Toolama will donate 50% of all proceeds to support Ukraine
The fundraising initiative is facilitated through the Buy Me a Coffee platform
We will also continue with our primary mission: to save users time for more important and meaningful things with our service.”GEORGIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toolama, a service providing useful tools for work and study, has committed to contributing half of its earnings and donations to charitable organizations in Ukraine. The fundraising initiative is facilitated through the Buy Me a Coffee platform.
— David Holard, Fouder of Toolama
David Holard, founder of the service, said: "Our aim is to make a positive impact not only in the digital world, but also in real life. It's important that we come together to support Ukraine and its people during these difficult times. He added: "We will also continue with our primary mission: to save users time for more important and meaningful things with our service."
Toolama offers users a range of simple, free tools for work and study, including a word counter, case converter, and more. The Toolama team has ambitious plans to introduce at least five new useful tools by the end of 2023.
Regular updates on innovations and other project developments will be shared via their Telegram channel. The service will also provide transparent reporting on donations and contributions in the channel.
Launched in Georgia in 2022, Toolama's primary goal is to relieve individuals of routine tasks. Currently available in English and Spanish, the site's founders intend to add other popular languages in the future.
David Holard
Toolama.com
hello@toolama.com
Visit us on social media:
Other