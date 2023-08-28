Submit Release
News Search

There were 348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,008 in the last 365 days.

Toolama will donate 50% of all proceeds to support Ukraine

Toolama logo

The fundraising initiative is facilitated through the Buy Me a Coffee platform

We will also continue with our primary mission: to save users time for more important and meaningful things with our service.”
— David Holard, Fouder of Toolama
GEORGIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toolama, a service providing useful tools for work and study, has committed to contributing half of its earnings and donations to charitable organizations in Ukraine. The fundraising initiative is facilitated through the Buy Me a Coffee platform.

David Holard, founder of the service, said: "Our aim is to make a positive impact not only in the digital world, but also in real life. It's important that we come together to support Ukraine and its people during these difficult times. He added: "We will also continue with our primary mission: to save users time for more important and meaningful things with our service."

Toolama offers users a range of simple, free tools for work and study, including a word counter, case converter, and more. The Toolama team has ambitious plans to introduce at least five new useful tools by the end of 2023.

Regular updates on innovations and other project developments will be shared via their Telegram channel. The service will also provide transparent reporting on donations and contributions in the channel.

Launched in Georgia in 2022, Toolama's primary goal is to relieve individuals of routine tasks. Currently available in English and Spanish, the site's founders intend to add other popular languages in the future.

David Holard
Toolama.com
hello@toolama.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Toolama will donate 50% of all proceeds to support Ukraine

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more