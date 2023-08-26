Manchin Announces $125K to Support Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services

August 25, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $125,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) for Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services, an ambulatory practice based in Jane Lew. The funding will support the organization’s efforts to provide quality veterinary care for livestock throughout central West Virginia, conduct outreach and education programs and help train the next generation of animal health professionals.

“I’m pleased USDA is supporting the critical efforts of Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services to provide quality care for livestock throughout central West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “Given the current shortage in veterinary care across our state, these services are more important than ever. The funding announced today will also bolster veterinary education programs for the surrounding communities and help train the next generation of animal health professionals. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to ensure we have the necessary resources for proper animal care and public safety.”