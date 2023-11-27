Cute Printable Christmas Paper Crown Headbands As Kids Christmas Party Activity Offered

Printable Christmas Paper Crowns including Santa, Snowman, Reindeer and Elf Printable Christmas Paper Crowns including Snowman, Gingerbread Man, Reindeer and Christmas Tree Printable Christmas Party Hats including Nutcracker Toy Solider, Gingerbread Man, Gingerbread Girl, and Christmas Tree Outlined Coloring Version: Printable Christmas Party Hats (Snowman, Gingerbread Man, Reindeer, Christmas Tree) TwoFish Logo

Cute Christmas paper crowns for toddlers, preschoolers, and daycare centers offered as a fun Christmas party activity for kids, making Christmas headbands.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People everywhere love the Christmas season. With parties and celebrations happening all the time this holiday season, people can add some extra cheer with printable Christmas paper crowns designed by TwoFish. These Christmas headbands are cute, adorable and make parties and family gatherings more fun as people get into the holiday spirit.

These paper crowns are fun to wear at holiday celebrations, Christmas parties, winter festivals, and school or church events. The paper headbands are also wonderful party favors and souvenirs to make events more memorable for guests. In addition, these cute paper crowns can be utilized as a fun and engaging Christmas party craft activity for kids. Parents, teachers and caregivers can also utilize these paper crowns to engage children during story time or imaginary pretend play.

These cute Christmas paper crowns come in eight different designs: Santa Claus, Elf, Reindeer, Snowman, Gingerbread Man, Gingerbread Girl, Christmas Tree, and Nutcracker Toy Soldier. Each paper crown is professionally designed and features a unique, minimalist design that's cute, adorable and perfect for kids of all ages, even adults who are kids at heart.

The printable paper crowns can be purchased individually or in sets of four designs. One set of Christmas paper crowns includes Santa Claus, Elf, Reindeer, and Snowman. Another set of paper crowns includes the Nutcracker Toy Soldier, Gingerbread Man, Gingerbread Girl, and Christmas Tree. A third set of paper crowns includes a Reindeer, Snowman, Gingerbread Man, and Christmas Tree.

One of TwoFish’s customers who purchased the Christmas paper crowns wrote a review saying, “Easy to assemble, effective, beautiful.”

A customer who is a daycare director said, “We were looking for something fun for the kids to wear that didn't cover their faces entirely. These crowns/party hats exceeded our expectations! Everyone loves them!”

Another customer said, “These were so simple to assemble and the kids in my class loved them!”

Most of TwoFish’s printable paper crowns can be purchased in two versions. The full-color version has vibrant colors and is ready to print, make and wear. The outlined version can be used as a fun and creative activity that allows kids to color, design, and decorate their costume the way they like. Along with being fun to wear, these paper crowns make great party favors for guests to take home after the party. The paper crowns also make adorable photo opportunities to enjoy fond memories of the Christmas party.

Along with being easy to make, TwoFish designed the paper crowns are easy to wear and easily adjustable for any head size for kids and adults. After purchasing online, customers can download the designs and start making their paper crowns immediately. Because these Christmas crowns are printable, customers can make as many as they need for all of their holiday guests.

Now people can celebrate the holidays in style with these DIY printable Christmas paper crowns from TwoFish. Customers can purchase the Christmas paper crowns at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. In addition, school teachers can find and purchase these cute Christmas crowns for their classroom parties and school events at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

