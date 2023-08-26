DSOC Signs New Agreement with AURA UK to Offer Guard Dispatch to Customers

Doncaster, United Kingdom – Doncaster Security Operation Centre (DSOC) signed a new agreement with AURA UK to offer guard dispatch to its customers. This new agreement enables DSOC customers to have innovative mobile response solutions. DSOC uses a Sentinel CMS that is integrated with AURA to detect the nearest responders to the location of the alarm. This gives responders an opportunity to accept or reject callouts. In case one responder is busy, the ringing algorithm cascades to the next available responder near the location of the alarm. This AURA API is integrated into the DSOC alarm-receiving platform to ensure that controllers can get mobile responses in seconds.

The Operations Manager, Rob Dovery, calls it an excellent, customer-focused solution. Ant Hebblethwaite, Sales Manager at DSOC also commented on the benefits this new agreement has for both customers and the DSOC team. Hebblethwaite states, “I am delighted that we can now announce this new partnership with AURA. We believe in the solution and want our customers to benefit from the fastest nationwide response times, increased transparency, detailed analytics, and better reporting. This announcement provides further evidence of our commitment to constant innovation.” DSOC customers can now benefit from this innovative mobile response solution which has further broadened DSOC’s capabilities in guard dispatch.

DSOC is a security operation centre that provides some of the best services in the professional security industry. DSOC continually aims to improve its services and create innovative solutions to support its clients. This new agreement with AURA UK is going to have a positive impact on nationwide response times and better reporting. DSOC is committed to providing impeccable customer care and industry-standard security solutions. The company won the Doncaster Business Awards for its excellence in customer service, business performance, and service standards. This was in recognition of the exceptional customer care and support that made DSOC truly stand out from its competitors in Doncaster. The company consistently delivered excellent services, fast response times, and impeccable customer service which makes DSOC one of the leading companies in the private and professional security industry.

About DSOC

DSOC is a principal member of the British Security Industry Association and collaborates with clients to produce bespoke strategies to fit their specific security needs that meet industry standards. The company uses a tailored approach with each client to ensure that they get the ideal security solutions specific to their needs. DSOC is a trusted security operations centre with a long track record of excellent response times, industry-leading monitoring, and vigilance. The team at DSOC is committed to providing the best level of service by fostering great relationships with customers, adjusting technical requirements as needed, and managing alarm frequencies.

DSOC provides the following services for its customers:

Remote CCTV monitoring Lone worker solutions Solar security monitoring Self storage monitoring ARC services

DSOC is one of the top security operations centres in the UK and it exceeds the industry standard for recommended response times. The number of calls that were handled over a 3-month period between November 2022 and January 2023 is more than 26,000. DSOC takes over 287 calls per day with an average speed of 4 seconds. Customers who are looking for the highest level of support and security can trust that DSOC will exceed their expectations and deliver the best possible services in the private security industry. If you’d like to learn more about DSOC, please visit their website here.

