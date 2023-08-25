Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,869 in the last 365 days.

Foundation stone for hotel complex was laid in Lachin

AZERBAIJAN, August 25 - A foundation stone for a hotel complex to be built near the city of Lachin has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the ceremony.

Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works done.

The complex will have a 100-room hotel building, 10 cottages, cafes, restaurants, entertainment and recreation centers, 500-seat meeting halls, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a SPA center, children's entertainment zone and a gym.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation stone for the complex

You just read:

Foundation stone for hotel complex was laid in Lachin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more