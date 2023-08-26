Homer Jury Convicts Debra Spencer for Setting Structure Fire

August 25, 2023

(Homer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, a Homer jury convicted 52-year-old Debra Spencer of one count of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

At trial, the evidence showed Spencer set fire to Brad Kirby’s home in 2017. Spencer and Kirby were neighbors in the village of Nikolaevsk. Spencer repeatedly threatened Kirby in the months leading up to the fire. Animosity between the two grew until July 31, 2017. Kirby and his son left late that evening for a trip to the store in Anchor Point. Spencer confronted Kirby and his son as they drove away, threatening to burn down Kirby’s home. Shortly thereafter, a bystander saw Spencer run to an enclosed porch attached to Kirby’s home. A flash was seen, and then Spencer ran back to her residence.

The fire climbed up the side of the building to the rooftop eaves. The entire second floor of the home was then consumed by the fire. Kirby’s neighbors were the initial first responders. Without training or personal protective equipment, they attempted to control the blaze until firefighters could relieve them. Unfortunately, most of the family’s belongings were destroyed and a family dog was killed.

Superior Court Judge Lance Joanis presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for November 29, 2023. This case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

Contact: Assistant District Attorney Daniel Strigle at daniel.strigle@alaska.gov

