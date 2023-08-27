SystemDomain, Inc Ranks No. 1354 on the 2023 Inc. 5000
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 430 Percent, SystemDomain, Inc. Ranks No. 1354 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are tremendously honored and humbled to be recognized on the INC 5000 list. This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and relentless commitment of our team. It reflects our unwavering pursuit of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. While this recognition is a significant milestone, it is also a reminder that our journey continues, and we remain steadfast in our mission to make a lasting impact in our industry.", said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
About SystemDomain:
SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services. Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient solutions are our secrets of success.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
