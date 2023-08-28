Reply Helps Wunderman Thompson Revolutionize the Feedback Process with Digital Innovation

Reply helps Wunderman Thompson successfully implement a new digital feedback process.

A simple, easy-to-manage digital feedback system was implemented, accelerating employee engagement and centralizing conversations on professional development.

Reply is not just a technical partner, but a true thought partner invested in helping WT and our employees derive the maximum value out of the solution we’ve designed and built together.” — Vidhi Thakker, Talent & Org. Development, Wunderman Thompson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wunderman Thompson, a global leader in driving brand growth and individual development, has bid farewell to traditional paper-based feedback procedures, with the introduction of the groundbreaking THRIVE application in partnership with Reply. With a sprawling workforce spanning 90 markets and comprising nearly 20,000 professionals, the organization has embraced a digital feedback system that is user-friendly, seamlessly integrated, and engaging.

Understanding the significance of nurturing personal brands and fostering career progression, Wunderman Thompson recognized the need for a holistic solution. The result was a collaboration with Valorem Reply, a team of digital workplace experts at Reply. Together, they devised and launched a Microsoft Teams application that empowers employees to cultivate their personal brands through self-reflection, feedback exchange, and goal setting.

"At Wunderman Thompson, feedback is a cornerstone of our career development philosophy and organizational culture. An efficient, easy-to-use feedback system is crucial for our employees' growth, benefiting both them and the organization through enhanced engagement and retention," said Vidhi Thakker, Global Sr. Manager of Talent & Organizational Development at Wunderman Thompson. She added, "We've seen an 85%+ increase in engagement with the THRIVE App since upgrades to the UI/UX based on consultation with Reply. Reply is not just a technical partner, but a true thought partner invested in helping WT and our employees derive the maximum value out of this tool we’ve built together."

The THRIVE app's objectives included offering career development and coaching through performance and behavior-based feedback, simplifying feedback-related steps, and standardizing career conversations with managers. Since its deployment, the app has replaced paper-based reviews, enabling employees to set goals and nominate peers for year-end reviews within their Microsoft Teams interface. The intuitive user experience allows easy access and submission of feedback while monitoring pending requests. The continuous improvement of the THRIVE app within Microsoft Teams has been pivotal in boosting adoption and engaging thousands of daily active users.

About Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media, and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration, and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors.

About Valorem Reply

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply group, is a prioritized Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner focused on transforming businesses into intelligent enterprises with custom cloud solutions, strategic business outcome focus and user-led design. Through our teams of elite practitioners and the power of Microsoft technologies, we securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business.