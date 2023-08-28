INTOO Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™
This year’s survey findings confirm that our community is a strong one, which motivates every individual to do their best for each other, for the company, and for our clients.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at INTOO. This year, 87% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.
— John Torre, VP of Human Resources
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
Certification is earned based on INTOO employee responses to a Trust Index© Survey, which included questions about workplace quality. Subcategories included management, pride in their work, innovation, fairness and inclusivity. In addition, a culture assessment was submitted that provided an overview of INTOO’s employee demographics and organizational programs.
INTOO is focused on empowering organizations to be the type of employer that motivates, celebrates, and engages its employees, and that demonstrates care for each individual throughout the employee lifecycle. This year’s survey results reinforced how INTOO exemplifies this kind of employer.
Survey findings include:
• 95% of employees say people at the company are treated fairly regardless of their race
• 95% of employees feel people care about each other at INTOO
• 95% of employees say management is approachable and easy to talk with
• 95% of employees believe that when people change jobs or work units, they are made to feel right at home
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that INTOO stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
“INTOO’s caring ethos infuses everything we do, both internally and externally. It’s at the heart of the solutions we deliver our clients, whether they are helping their employees develop their careers, or are helping them move forward to their next role following a layoff,” says Mira Greeland, CRO of INTOO. “We are proud to receive Great Place to Work Certification™ once again.”
“As a company that is 100% remote, it’s vitally important that our team feels connected,” says INTOO VP of Human Resources, John Torre. “This year’s survey findings confirm that our community is a strong one, which motivates every individual to do their best for each other, for the company, and for our clients.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the leadership development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global authority in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-centered programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO’s focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to build their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career development, and career transition solutions. INTOO’s award-winning career transition solutions deliver better results as employees depart an organization, with candidates landing nearly 2.5 times faster than the U.S. national average time it takes to find employment. Looking for solutions that demonstrate your employer values? Learn how INTOO can help.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Sarina Basch
INTOO
+1 888-879-9357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn