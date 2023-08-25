Sculptor John Henley to Exhibit in Denver at BRDG Project 9/18/2023 for “Mettle – Strength of form, Line and Movement”
Sculptor John Henley Returns to Exhibiting in Denver at BRDG Project September 8th for “Mettle – Strength of form, line and movement”
John Henley brings his contemporary Steel Sculpture to BRDG Project for “Mettle” an exhibition of strength of form, line and movement. BRDG Project, will be showcasing John’s works from his “Waveform” series, as well as his larger format bell/wind sculptures. The Waveform series explores strength of form from linear planes influenced by nature and dimensionality. John’s bells explore kinetic movement while having a sculptural nature.
This is John’s first exhibition in Denver outside of public works and commissions in over 15 years.
John Henley is an accomplished sculptor based in Granby, CO, where he maintains a studio and sculpture garden along with a fabrication and design facility.
About BRDG Project: The mission of BRDG Project is to bring local, artist-driven and thought-provoking arts back to the heart of Denver’s shifting neighborhoods by bridging artist, gallery, youth and underserved communities together in an accessible and engaging space for contemporary expression and learning.
Direct any inquiries to or brettmatarazzo@brdgproject.com or John Henley at 720.412.1953 or john@johnhenleydesigns.com
